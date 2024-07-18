Chappell Roan rolled through The Comment Section With Drew Afualo and opened up about the various ways her life is unrecognizable post-fame, especially recently after the release of “Good Luck, Babe!.”

She admitted she misses being able to do “drugs in public” and “making out with someone at the bar” without worrying about everyone watching her every move. Roan’s comments came across as lighthearted because her demeanor is so delightful, but her sentiment about the weight of fame got even heavier.

“People have started to be freaks,” Roan said, genuine disappointment palpable in her voice. “They follow me and know where my parents live and where my sister works — all this weird sh*t. I’m just like, this is the time when, a few years ago, that I said if [there were] stalker vibes or family was in danger is when I would quit. And we’re there. We’re there!”

The Missouri native continued, “I’m just kind of battle of — I’ve pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make me more known. It’s kind of a forest fire right now. I’m not trying to go do a bunch of sh*t.”

