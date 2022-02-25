Mitski Perfectly Explains Why You Should Put Down Your Phone At Shows

It’s hard not to feel like we’re surrounded by zombies at concerts these days and Mitski is here to drop some knowledge about it all. Heck, it’s hard not to feel like a zombie yourself sometimes. We all like taking pictures and snapping the occasional 15-second clip of the show to post to our Instagram stories. But people also tend to film an entire song, or stop and upload what they just captured in the middle of the show. Mitski — who is as powerful of a performer as they come — just shared some candid words on how important she feels being in the moment at a concert is.

But sometimes when I see people filming entire songs or whole sets, it makes me feel as though we are not here together. This goes for both when I’m on stage, and when I’m an audience member at shows — mitski (@mitskileaks) February 24, 2022

“Sometimes when I see people filming entire songs or whole sets, it makes me feel as though we are not here together,” she said in a tweet thread. Her take is an honest one from not just a performer, but a fan as well and here’s hoping it inspires us all to be in the moment. Check out her full statement below:

A note from Mitski: