A24 has revealed the massive 49-song tracklist for its upcoming science fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once. Experimental trio Son Lux, who scored the film, enlisted the likes of Andre 3000, playing flute under his birth name Andre Benjamin (as Consequence notes), along with Mitski, Moses Sumney, and Randy Newman for the star-studded soundtrack.

Everything Everywhere All At Once will premiere at SXSW on March 11th, before receiving a wide theatrical release on April 8th. The soundtrack will be released on the same day as the film’s wide release.

“Even though we knew from the moment Daniels [directorial duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert] asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” said Son Lux in a statement. “What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “This Is A Life (Extended)” Feat. Mitski and David Byrne

2. “Wang Family Portrait”

3. “Very Busy”

4. “Vvvery Busy”

5. “What Are You Thinking About?”

6. “What A Fast Elevator!”

7. “Switch Shoes To The Wrong Feet”

8. “Nothing Could Possibly Matter More”

9. “A Choice”

10. “Chapstick”

11. “The Fanny Pack”

12. “Jobu Tupaki”

13. “The Alphaverse”

14. “The Mission” Feat. Nina Moffitt

15. “Deirdre Fight”

16. “Waymond Cries”

17. “I Love You Kung Fu”

18. “My Life Without You” Feat. André Benjamin

19. “The Story Of Jobu” Feat. Nina Moffitt

20. “Rendezvous At The Premiere”

21. “It’s You… Juju Toobootie” Feat. Chris Pattishall and Nina Moffitt

22. “Everything Bagel”

23. “You’re Living Your Worst You”

24. “The Boxcutter” Feat. André Benjamin

25. “Send Every Available Jumper”

26. “Opera Fight” Feat. Surrija and yMusic

27. “Dog Fight” Feat. André Benjamin

28. “Drummer Fight”

29. “Plug Fight”

30. “Pinky Fight” Feat. André Benjamin

31. “I Have Been Watching” Feat. Rob Moose and Nina Moffitt

32. “Somewhere Out There In All That Noise”

33. “Jobu Sees All”

34. “The Temple”

35. “Evelyn Everywhere”

36. “Evelyn All At Once”

37. “This Is How I Fight”

38. “In Another Life”

39. “It All Just Goes Away”

40. “Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano)” Feat. Chris Pattishall

41. “Come Recover (Empathy Fight)”

42. “Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)”

43. “Let Me Go”

44. “Specks Of Time”

45. “This Is A Life” Feat. Mitski and David Byrne

46. “Fence” Feat. Moses Sumney

47. “Now We’re Cookin’” Feat. Randy Newman

48. “Sucked Into A Bagel” Feat. Stephanie Hsu

49. “I Love You”