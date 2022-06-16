Mitski
Getty Image
Indie

Mitski Reflects On The ‘Real Privilege’ Of Seeing Harry Styles Live And Learning From Him

by: Twitter

Mitski is having a good year after releasing her new album Laurel Hell, and so is Harry Styles after he unveiled Harry’s House. Today, the “Washing Machine Heart” singer took to Twitter to express her appreciation for Styles and what she’s learned from him in some heartfelt tweets.

In a pair of tweets, Mitski wrote, “From Mitski: Watching Harry Styles & his band from the audience last night, I felt so honored to get to be a small part of these giant joyful events. Thank you for having us! We still got more shows to go, but I’m already learning so much, I feel like I got a scholarship! It’s awe-inspiring, watching hundreds of people work together to put on an amazing show each night. Thank you so much to Harry and his team for the opportunity to see it all up close, to witness all the love and energy you put into your shows. It’s a real privilege.”

In February, Mitski also took to Twitter to discuss the usage of phones at concerts. “But sometimes when I see people filming entire songs or whole sets, it makes me feel as though we are not here together,” she wrote. “This goes for both when I’m on stage, and when I’m an audience member at shows.”

Tags: ,
Listen To This
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
The Replacements’ Best Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Pop Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×