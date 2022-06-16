Mitski is having a good year after releasing her new album Laurel Hell, and so is Harry Styles after he unveiled Harry’s House. Today, the “Washing Machine Heart” singer took to Twitter to express her appreciation for Styles and what she’s learned from him in some heartfelt tweets.

In a pair of tweets, Mitski wrote, “From Mitski: Watching Harry Styles & his band from the audience last night, I felt so honored to get to be a small part of these giant joyful events. Thank you for having us! We still got more shows to go, but I’m already learning so much, I feel like I got a scholarship! It’s awe-inspiring, watching hundreds of people work together to put on an amazing show each night. Thank you so much to Harry and his team for the opportunity to see it all up close, to witness all the love and energy you put into your shows. It’s a real privilege.”

In February, Mitski also took to Twitter to discuss the usage of phones at concerts. “But sometimes when I see people filming entire songs or whole sets, it makes me feel as though we are not here together,” she wrote. “This goes for both when I’m on stage, and when I’m an audience member at shows.”