We have a good news-good news situation. The good news is that the album Mitski teased recently is called Nothing’s About To Happen To Me and it’s set to drop at the end of this month. The also-good news is that now, she has announced a tour in support of the project.

The global shows run from March to July and will feature support from Haley Heynderickx, Gustaf, and others. Tickets are available for pre-sale starting February 11 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on February 13. Pre-sale details vary between cities, so find more information on Mitski’s website.

Furthermore, today also brings a new song, “I’ll Change For You,” and an accompanying music video. The rich and chilled-out song has a subtle groove to it, as well as soaring, emotive vocals from Mitski. As for the visual, it has Mitski playing an eccentric character who lives in a chaotic home.

Watch the “I’ll Change For You” video above and check out the tour dates below.