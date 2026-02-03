We have a good news-good news situation. The good news is that the album Mitski teased recently is called Nothing’s About To Happen To Me and it’s set to drop at the end of this month. The also-good news is that now, she has announced a tour in support of the project.
The global shows run from March to July and will feature support from Haley Heynderickx, Gustaf, and others. Tickets are available for pre-sale starting February 11 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on February 13. Pre-sale details vary between cities, so find more information on Mitski’s website.
Furthermore, today also brings a new song, “I’ll Change For You,” and an accompanying music video. The rich and chilled-out song has a subtle groove to it, as well as soaring, emotive vocals from Mitski. As for the visual, it has Mitski playing an eccentric character who lives in a chaotic home.
Watch the “I’ll Change For You” video above and check out the tour dates below.
Mitski’s 2026 Tour Dates
03/02 — New York, NY @ The Shed #
03/03 — New York, NY @ The Shed #
03/04 — New York, NY @ The Shed #
03/06 — New York, NY @ The Shed *
03/07 — New York, NY @ The Shed *
03/09 — New York, NY @ The Shed *
03/23 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional $
03/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood High ^
03/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood High ^
04/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood High ^
04/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood High ^
04/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood High ^
05/02 — Istanbul, TR @ Kucukciftlik Park ⇗
05/05 — Paris, FR @ Zenith Paris – La Villette %
05/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live !
05/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live !
05/09 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National +
05/21 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall +
05/29 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
05/30 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
05/31 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
06/01 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
07/14 — Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena ~
07/16 — Bangkok, TH @ UOB Live ~
07/18 — Jakarta, ID @ Tennis Indoor Senayan ~
07/20 — Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Zepp KL ~
07/21 — Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre ~
# Sex Week
* Gustaf
$ La Zorra Zapata
^ Haley Heynderickx
⇗ Canozan
% Maria Somerville
! Tarta Relena
+ Gwenifer Raymond
~ an evening with
Mitski’s Nothing’s About To Happen To Me Album Cover Artwork
Mitski’s Nothing’s About To Happen To Me Tracklist
1. “In A Lake”
2. “Where’s My Phone?”
3. “Cats”
4. “If I Leave”
5. “Dead Women”
6. “Instead Of Here”
7. “I’ll Change For You”
8. “Rules”
9. “That White Cat”
10. “Charon’s Obol”
11. “Lightning”
Nothing’s About To Happen To Me is out 2/27 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.