Back in September 2024, thousands of North Carolinians were impacted by Hurricane Helene–including MJ Lenderman. Months later the “Rudolph” singer and countless other Asheville residents’ journey to rebuild has waged on.

Yesterday (March 7), a new benefit album featuring MJ Lenderman, Animal Collective, Nightlands, Sophie Thatcher, Squirrel Flower, Horse Jumper Of Love, and more released digitally looks to aid in the relief efforts.

We Love It Here is a 12-track project organized by Lamplight AVL showcasing the music works cut at the local recording home for so many, Drop of Sun Studios. While the compilation was previously released on vinyl for a limited time, it can now be enjoyed on digital streaming platform Bandcamp.

In a statement Drop Of Sin’s founder Adam McDaniel spoke about the sentimental project. “The remarkable breadth of these previously unreleased tracks reflect Drop of Sun’s core principle of fostering an environment for artists to freely and boundlessly create,” he said. “Being a resource to the Asheville arts community has yielded wonderful, long-lasting relationships, amazing songs like these, and a platform to communicate and cope during hard times. We are thrilled to share these exclusive songs with you.”

All proceeds raised from We Love It Here will go directly to artists and arts organizations who were impacted by Hurricane Helene. Continue below to view the official tracklist and cover art.