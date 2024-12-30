Every year, indie rock legends Yo La Tengo plays a concert on each night of Hanukkah. The residency, which was originally held at Maxwell’s (RIP) in New Jersey before moving to New York City’s Bowery Ballroom, also includes a surprise opening act.

On Sunday (night five of Hanukkah), the guest was MJ Lenderman, who released one of 2024’s best albums, Manning Fireworks. The “She’s Leaving You” singer also joined Yo La Tengo (and Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley on drums) for a cover of Bob Dylan‘s “Something There Is About You,” a lovely deep cut from 1974’s Planet Waves.

You can watch Lenderman and Yo La Tengo cover Bob Dylan here.

Lenderman talked about his history with Dylan in an interview with Far Out magazine. “I know a good bit about him, but I honestly haven’t gotten that deep into the music,” he said. “I’ve listened to Planet Waves probably more than any other album. That CD was in the car one day, and I found out it was The Band playing with Dylan on that record.” Lenderman is particularly fond of one track from that album (Dylan’s 19th best!), in particular. “I think the melody is just so emotional,” he explained. “It always gets me.”