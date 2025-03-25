It’s a good day for indie pairings. Pup and Jeff Rosenstock released a new song and are going on tour together, and now we have MJ Lenderman covering “Dancing In The Club” by This Is Lorelei.

The track will appear on Box For Buddy, Box For Star Deluxe, an expanded edition of This Is Lorelei’s acclaimed 2024 album.

“Box For Buddy was by far the album I listened to most in 2024. I had a great time re-recording ‘Dancing In The Club’ with Nate back in December,” Lenderman said in a statement. Nate Amos (who records as This Is Lorelei) added, “I really loved working on the MJ version of ‘Dancing In The Club’ – Jake is chill af and mad talented. More so than any other song I’ve written this one was dreamt up for others to sing, so it was pretty freaky watching it fall into place with someone like Jake handling lead vocals.”

Box For Buddy, Box For Star Deluxe also features “Two Legs” with Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan and “Angel’s Eye” with Amos’ father and sister, Bob and Sarah.

You can listen to “Dancing In The Club” above.

Box For Buddy, Box For Star Deluxe is out 4/25 via Double Double Whammy. Find more information here.