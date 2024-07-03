This is This Is Lorelei’s first “proper” album. Nate Amos may have 67 unique Bandcamp releases under the moniker already, but he’s considering Box For Buddy, Box For Star to be his first true LP with the alias. Beforehand, Amos would quickly share songs in the same week, or even the same day, that he made them. For Box For Buddy, the Brooklyn musician took a more deliberate approach to sequencing, being mindful of how the album would flow and best represent his vision for the project.

Amos’ intentionality is obvious here; his new record accurately captures his sundry modes of operation. He demonstrates his background playing bluegrass on tracks like “Angel’s Eye” and the title track, and he flexes his strengths in electro-pop on tunes such as “Dancing In The Club” and “Perfect Hand.” The man contains multitudes, and Box For Buddy contains all of them.

Following the record’s release in June, Amos sat down with Uproxx to talk about his fear of Maynard James Keenan, his banjo clock tattoo, and Francis Bacon in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Painterly, focused, thorough, dope.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

“Awesome” hopefully.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Francis Bacon because I really like his paintings.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

On my bedroom floor and a bunch of sushi.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Guerilla Toss Gay Disco Tour in Chicago.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Anything Ringo sings.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Adam Jones BF-2 settings

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Baltimore.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

Brooklyn and Tokyo.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Stop it!

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I am OK at poker.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

AI is the new drum machine and people will get used to it.

You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.

Naomi Elizabeth and Tool and Scott Walker hologram and Ween and Ringo on a boat somewhere.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?

@letspainttv

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Always wanted a banjo clock tattoo so I got one.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Sitting on the couch.

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Winona Ryder.

You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?

Al, Bailey, Rachel, and Ringo, and we’re going to the ISS.

What is your biggest fear?

Maynard James Keenan.

Box For Buddy, Box For Star is available now via Double Double Whammy. Find more information here.