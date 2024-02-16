The state of New Jersey has birthed a plethora of notable music stars: To name a few, there’s Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, and Bruce Springsteen. Linwood native Mk.gee is looking to have his name on the pages of Garden State arts history books, too. His recently released album, Two Star & The Dream Police, serves as his latest effort on that front.
To support the body of work, Mk.gee will hit the road on a full-out North American tour with spots across the US and Canada. The 18-date run will kick off in San Diego, California, at the Music Box. Several dates have sold out, so fans need to move fast to secure their tickets.
Tickets for Mk.gee’s 2024 North American tour are on sale now. Find more information here.
Continue below for the full tour schedule and tour poster.
Mk.gee’s 2024 Tour Dates
04/23 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box
04/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
04/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
04/27 — San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall
04/29 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/30 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
05/01 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/04 — Denver, CO @ Meow Wulf
05/07 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
05/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
05/10 — Durham, NC @ Motorco
05/11 — Washington D.C. @ The Howard
05/13 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/17 — New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
05/19 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Mk.gee’s 2024 Tour Poster
Two Star & The Dream Police is out now via R&R Digital. Find more information here.