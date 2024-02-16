The state of New Jersey has birthed a plethora of notable music stars: To name a few, there’s Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, and Bruce Springsteen. Linwood native Mk.gee is looking to have his name on the pages of Garden State arts history books, too. His recently released album, Two Star & The Dream Police, serves as his latest effort on that front.

To support the body of work, Mk.gee will hit the road on a full-out North American tour with spots across the US and Canada. The 18-date run will kick off in San Diego, California, at the Music Box. Several dates have sold out, so fans need to move fast to secure their tickets.

Tickets for Mk.gee’s 2024 North American tour are on sale now. Find more information here.

Continue below for the full tour schedule and tour poster.