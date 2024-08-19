Earlier this year, Modest Mouse dropped Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition. The 2004 album remains the band’s most iconic release, and now they’re preparing to continue celebrating the project by taking it out on the road.

The band announced the Good News For People Who Love Bad News Tour today (August 19). It launches in Honolulu on October 28 and will wrap up in November with a three-night run at New York’s Brooklyn Steel.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting August 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the band’s website.

Find Modest Mouse’s upcoming tour dates below.