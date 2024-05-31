The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of the best vinyl releases of May below.

Justice — Hyperdrama Justice had one of the month’s best new albums with Hyperdrama, which includes features from Miguel and Tame Impala. The 2-LP release (a double black 140g vinyl in a gatefold sleeve) bears on the front its striking cover art, an organic spin on their classic cross imagery. Get it here. Modest Mouse — Good News For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition Good news: Good News For People Who Love Bad News is 20 years old now and Modest Mouse is celebrating by reissuing the album. The release has new cover art and the vinyl edition specifically is pressed on baby pink and spring green vinyl and five new remixes by folks like Dan The Automator and Jacknife Lee. Get it here.

DIIV — Frog In Boiling Water DIIV recently told Uproxx of their new album, “For a lot of people, that is part of what they fell in love with with the first two albums — this rich, dreamy atmosphere that is very feelings-forward. Rather than this song has an amazing bridge and an amazing chorus. A lot of times with the earlier songs, sometimes there wasn’t even a chorus, but it didn’t really matter because the song felt so good to listen to. I feel like the new album has an element of that which makes it feel more comprehensive in our catalog.” The 180 gram red ECO pressing is limited to 500 copies and still available, but we can’t imagine that will be the case for long. Get it here. Black Sabbath — Black Sabbath (Reissue) Will we hear from Black Sabbath again? Maybe! Either way, we’ll always have their music, and now their self-titled debut album is on vinyl once again via Rhino’s High Fidelity series, which is limited to 5000 copies of 180-gram vinyl pressing. Get it here.

Devo — Freedom Of Choice (Reissue) Also from the same Rhino series, which boasts Kevin Gray as personally overseeing the pressings, 1980’s Freedom Of Choice is an essential for any collection for two predominant reasons: It’s the album with “Whip It,” and it’s the album that saw Devo introduce their now-iconic energy dome hats. This reissue is a special edition of a special album: it’s a AAA cut from the original stereo master tapes, it comes with exclusive notes from album producer Robert Margouleff, and, like the Sabbath release, only 5,000 numbered copies are being pressed. Get it here. I Saw The TV Glow — The Original Soundtrack The highly anticipated A24 horror film I Saw The TV Glow came out this month, and it has quite the soundtrack, too, featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek, Bartees Strange, and more. The vinyl edition is even better, as it comes with a vinyl exclusive cover of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Tonight, Tonight” by Snail Mail (who has an acting role in the movie, by the way). It’s also one of the best movies of the year, so be sure to check it out while it is still in theaters. Get it here.

Above The Rim (The Soundtrack) The Above The Rim soundtrack was one of the more iconic R&B- and hip-hop-oriented OSTs of the ’90s, and now that it’s 30 years old, it has gotten a fresh reissue. Like the cassette edition before it, this rerelease includes tracks that were from from the CD version, including a pair of Tupac songs. Get it here. Sylvan Esso — Sylvan Esso (10th Anniversary Edition) Sylvan Esso has marked a decade of their self-titled debut album with a deluxe edition. Goodies include a cover of Porches’ “The Cosmos,” “Jamie’s Song” (which debuted in 2015), and new remixes by J Rocc, Rick Wade, Helado Negro, Dntel, Hercules And Love Affair, and Charles Spearin. There are a number of vinyl editions available, including one that’s only available from record stores in North Carolina. Get it here.