Modest Mouse haven’t exactly been prolific in recent years. Their latest album, Strangers To Ourselves, came out in 2015. The preceding album, We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank, dropped in 2007. Things are picking up now, though, as they announced a long-awaited new album, The Golden Casket, for this year. Now they’ve shared another preview of the album, a song called “Leave A Light On.”

Press materials describe the lush, lightly psychedelic, mid-tempo rocker of a single, “The song finds Brock navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity — and the interconnectedness that come with it — amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism.”

Listen to “Leave A Light On” above. Additionally, the band has also announced a slew of 2021 tour dates, so find those below.

07/29-08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Grant Park (Lollapalooza Music Festival)

07/30 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

08/03 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! @ Indoor Music Hall

08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/06 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

08/09 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/17 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/20 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/24 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins @ Edgefield

08/29 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *

09/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre @ Tucson

09/22 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/17 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

* with Future Islands

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.