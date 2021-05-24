Modest Mouse haven’t exactly been prolific in recent years. Their latest album, Strangers To Ourselves, came out in 2015. The preceding album, We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank, dropped in 2007. Things are picking up now, though, as they announced a long-awaited new album, The Golden Casket, for this year. Now they’ve shared another preview of the album, a song called “Leave A Light On.”
Press materials describe the lush, lightly psychedelic, mid-tempo rocker of a single, “The song finds Brock navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity — and the interconnectedness that come with it — amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism.”
Listen to “Leave A Light On” above. Additionally, the band has also announced a slew of 2021 tour dates, so find those below.
07/29-08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Grant Park (Lollapalooza Music Festival)
07/30 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
08/03 — Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! @ Indoor Music Hall
08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/06 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
08/09 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/17 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/20 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/24 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins @ Edgefield
08/29 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *
09/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre @ Tucson
09/22 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/27 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 — Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/17 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
* with Future Islands
The Golden Casket is out 6/25 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.