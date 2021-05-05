For decades now, Modest Mouse have been a defining force in indie rock, although their output has been more sparse in recent years: Their two latest albums, Strangers To Ourselves and We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank, came out in 2015 and 2007, respectively. Now, though, Isaac Brock and company are back: Today, they’ve announced that their new album, The Golden Casket, is set for release on June 25. They’ve also shared the anthemic new single “We Are Between.”

Press materials describe the project, “The album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.”

The album does not feature the band’s trio of 2019 releases: “Poison The Well,” “I’m Still Here,” and “Ice Cream Party.”

Listen to “We Are Between” above and find the The Golden Casket art and tracklist below.

1. “Fuck Your Acid Trip”

2. “We Are Between”

3. “We’re Lucky”

4. “Walking and Running”

5. “Wooden Soldiers”

6. “Transmitting Receiving”

7. “The Sun Hasn’t Left”

8. “Lace Your Shoes”

9. “Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly”

10. “Leave A Light On”

11. “Japanese Trees”

12. “Back To The Middle”

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.