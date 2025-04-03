Here’s some good news for people who love good news: Modest Mouse are hitting the high seas.

The indie rock legends and Sixthman, the “leader in festivals and music cruises,” have teamed up for Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats, a four-night, roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl. It sails from February 5 to 9, 2026, from Miami, Florida, to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The lineup for Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats features Modest Mouse, obviously, as well as Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Mannequin Pussy, Fidlar, Built To Spill, Tropical F*ck Storm, Ugly Casanova, The Black Heart Procession, David Cross, and more to be announced.

Other events on the cruise include “Mouse Stardust Theater 3000,” where Modest Mouse give “brutally honest” movie commentary; “AMMA – Ask Modest Mouse Anything,” with questions for the bands submitted by cruisers; “Storytime With Isaac Brock”; live DJ sets by Modest Mouse & Friends; and “Parade Of Freaks,” in which “Modest Mouse travels through the ship with a gaggle of the silliest and most eclectic freaks and creatures.”

The pre-sale sign-up for Modest Mouse Presents Ice Cream Floats is available now through April 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with pre-sale early booking times running through April 14 to 18. Public on-sale tickets begin April 22 at 2 p.m. ET. You can find more information here.