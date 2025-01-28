Modest Mouse’s most recent album is 2021’s The Golden Casket, but even still, the band has been active with touring over the past few years. There’s more of that to come in 2025, too: Today (January 28), the band announced a new run of tour dates.

The shows run for about a month from June to July and hit a variety of North American cities, like New Orleans, Louisville, Cleveland, Kansas City, and Calgary.

A fan pre-sale for tickets starts January 29, and that’ll be followed by the general on-sale beginning January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.

Check out the tour dates below.