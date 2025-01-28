Modest Mouse’s most recent album is 2021’s The Golden Casket, but even still, the band has been active with touring over the past few years. There’s more of that to come in 2025, too: Today (January 28), the band announced a new run of tour dates.
The shows run for about a month from June to July and hit a variety of North American cities, like New Orleans, Louisville, Cleveland, Kansas City, and Calgary.
A fan pre-sale for tickets starts January 29, and that’ll be followed by the general on-sale beginning January 31 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on the band’s website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Modest Mouse’s 2025 Tour Dates
06/09 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
06/10 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
06/11 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/13 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards Amphitheater
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo 2025
06/15 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
06/17 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
06/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
06/19 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
06/20 — Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
06/21 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/23 — West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
06/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
06/25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
06/27 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
06/28 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
06/29 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
07/02 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
07/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
07/04-05 — Missoula, MT @ Zootown Music Festival 2025