Last week, Modest Mouse announced that they’ll be heading out on a tour this year to for the 25th anniversary of their iconic album, The Lonesome Crowded West. Beginning in November, they’ll be hitting the road across the country and what better way to celebrate the milestone than selling off a bunch of gear that they used to record it and just about every other album and tour that they’ve ever done? Sounds wild, but these are facts only my friends.

Beginning on September 21st, Modest Mouse will be opening “The Official Modest Mouse Reverb Shop” on the Reverb musical instruments re-sale platform. Some of the gear includes Line 6 Variax Acoustic 700s, which were used on the Good News For People Who Like Bad News and We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank tours, A Wunder Audio Console that they have used for “everything Modest Mouse since 2012” and — perhaps the piece de resistance — a pair of Fender Super Six guitar combos, which they used in the band’s early days up until 2001, including the This Is A Long Drive, The Lonesome Crowded West, Interstate 8, and Building Nothing Out Of Something recordings and tours. “We dragged these amps all around the world for the first 10 years of the band,” Modest Mouse said on Reverb. “If these two Fender Super Sixes could speak, they would be advised to keep their mouths shut.”

The shop goes live on Reverb 09/21 and you can sign up for a newsletter to get notified when the sale is live here.