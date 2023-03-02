Uproxx identified Momma among “Artists To Watch” in May 2022, and the alt-rockers have fulfilled that prophecy nearly one year later. After dropping Household Name last July, Momma served as Death Cab For Cutie’s tour opener. They’ll do the same for Alex G this month and for Weezer this summer.

Today, March 1, Momma’s Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten reflected on the whirlwind with “Bang Bang.”

The hypnotic single indulges the universal fantasy of having free time (“Bang bang and sleep in”) and doing whatever they want with it, reckless or not, without shame (“Life is good between my thighs / I get high, and you hold it down”).

“Bang Bang” was written and recorded alongside producer/bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch following Momma’s inaugural headlining North American tour last fall, per a press release.

“Allegra and I ended up getting COVID at the same time, so we decided to isolate, get drunk, and write together,” Friedman said in a statement. “Within a night, we had demoed a hot sounding song about great sex.”

“We wanted to write something lyrically different than anything else we’d done — just super literal and crude,” Weingarten added. “We shared it with Aron, and he sent us back a new version with a lot of added extra production: drums, bass, synths, acoustic guitar, etc. It felt totally different and fresh. The finished song has a lot of classic Momma — heavy guitars and catchy melodies — but packaged in a different form. It feels immediate, like a whole new sound for the band.”

Listen to “Bang Bang” above.