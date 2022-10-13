Death Cab For Cutie just released their 10th album, Asphalt Meadows, last month. And the Seattle band began the Asphalt Meadows Tour shortly after the album came out on September 16th. There is a slew of tour dates left in the US in 2022 before the band picks it back up stateside in 2023 and then heads on a lengthy European jaunt. The Ben Gibbard-led band has tabbed a number of different openers for the Asphalt Meadows tour dates. But who are they?

Who Are The Openers On Death Cab For Cutie’s 2022 Tour?

In 2022, Thao (of Thao & The Get Down Stay Down) is supporting Death Cab on the band’s last midwest tour date of 2022 on October 13th in St. Louis. Then, indie rock stalwarts Yo La Tengo join the band for a half dozen tour stops in California. For the band’s two homecoming shows in Seattle on October 26th and 27th, Seattle dance music riser Chong The Nomad will be the support act.

Come 2023, Brooklyn indie duo Momma will be the opening act on every Death Cab For Cutie US tour date. Once the band heads to Europe, psych-rock band Slow Pulp will take over as the opener.

Check out all of Death Cab For Cutie’s remaining tour dates below and get tickets here.

10/13 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

10/15 — Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/18 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

10/22 — San Diego, CA @ venue TBA #

10/23 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/24 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

10/26 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/27 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/27/2023 —Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall &

01/28/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham &

01/29/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium &

01/31/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live &

02/02/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live &

02/03/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater &

02/04/2023 — Little Rock, AR @ The Hall &

02/06/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre &

02/07/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom &

02/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater &

02/11/2023 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum &

02/14/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium &

03/01/2023 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique *

03/02/2023 — Zurich, Switzerland @ X/Tra *

03/05/2023 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Den Grå Hal *

03/06/2023 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Filadelfia *

03/07/2023 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene *

03/09/2023 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle *

03/10/2023 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 *

03/11/2023 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso *

03/12/2023 — Cologne, Germany @ E/Werk *

03/14/2023 — Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma *

03/15/2023 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Atelier *

03/16/2023 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel *

03/18/2023 — Nottingham, England @ Rock City *

03/19/2023 — Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

03/21/2023 — Birmingham, England @ 02 Institute *

03/22/2023 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall *

03/23/2023 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland *

03/25/2023 — Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo *

03/27/2023 — Brighton, England @ Dome *

03/29/2023 — London, England @ Royal Albert Hall *

^ with Thao

# with Yo La Tengo

% with Chong the Nomad

& with Momma

* with Slow Pulp

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.