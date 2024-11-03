Similar to another musician (that won’t be named), Morrissey has built a reputation among fans for being a “chronic concert canceler.” In the past the “Something Is Squeezing My Skull” singer has cancelled gigs after he was actually scheduled to be onstage.

However, yesterday (November 2), Morrissey’s decision to abruptly end his show was completely justifiable. During Morrissey’s appearance at Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas, Texas, one concertgoer managed to slip on stage to embrace him. Although Morrissey kindly returned the favor before security intervened, it grew far beyond anyone’s control. Shortly after the unidentified woman was beginning to be escorted off the stage, other ticket holders jumped on the unsanctioned meet-and-greet.

In the video obtained by TMZ, another woman appears to have hoped the stage’s barrier to hug Morrissey. But as the venue’s security attempts to block the woman’s physical advances a man takes the stage. The spontaneous incident overwhelm the protective detail after one guard loses their balance.

TMZ claims one bodyguard injured their leg during the stage rush. Morrissey on the other hand was successful rushed off-stage without injury.

Morrissey has not released a statement regarding the incident. Although this matter isn’t ideal, this sure beats fans hurling objects at entertainers mid-show.