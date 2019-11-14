Moses Sumney has spent the last year preparing to release the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed debut album Aromanticism and today, he revealed that the upcoming project will be a double album titled Grae. He’ll release the album in two parts, with the first half coming out in February 2020 and the second half coming out in May. To set the releases apart, the first half will only be available digitally, while the second will be accompanied by a physical version of the full project.

Accompanying the announcement, Sumney also released the allegorical, self-directed video for the album’s first single, “Virile.” In a press release, he describes the video’s concept: “In a post-human world, the last remaining man is caught between Beauty and Brutality’s battle to dominate the earth and his body.” The album is described as a “conceptual patchwork about grayness.” Considering the high-concept theme of his debut, it’s no surprise that Sumney has similarly existential concerns on his second full-length — or that he’s taking more time to consider them by making it a double release.

Part one of Grae is due via Jagjaguwar Records in February, while part two is due May 15. The album will also contain collaborations with “a diverse array of contributors” that has yet to be revealed.