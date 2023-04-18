2023 is Muna’s year. First, they opened up for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, and the pop star said she was “absolutely killed it.” Then, over the weekend, Muna took to the stage at Coachella with lots of surprises: a Boygenius appearance and debut a new song, “One That Got Away,” which is out now.

The song is playful, and Katie Gavin’s vocals are as hypnotic as ever: “I’m the one who opened up ready for a connection / I’m the one brave enough to say how I was feeling,” she sings. It also comes with an entertaining music video, with an abundance of dancing, bills, and cooking.

“This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you,” Gavin explained about the song. “It’s a bit vengeful and mean but also fun. F*ck it. Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo, they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic Janet Jackson-era track. Ally Pankiw, who directed the music video with Taylor James, then came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly. Plus, we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

Listen to “One That Got Away” above.