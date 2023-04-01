Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour continued last night with her first show of three in Arlington, Texas. It also marked the first performance from her tour openers, Muna, and Swift gave a special shout-out to them during her set.

“They’re a band I love so much,” Swift gushed. “They’re honestly all over every playlist of mine and I’m so happy they joined us tonight because they’re fantastic, and they absolutely killed it.”

make so much noise for MUNA pic.twitter.com/B9XBXBVYvo — nina 🍯 (@pianoballads) April 1, 2023

Muna were equally excited about the opportunity, taking their love for Taylor to Twitter after the concert.

“Feeling normal about playing a totally normal show tonight. We do this kind of thing all the time, so it’s really quite casual in fact,” Muna posted.

feeling normal about playing totally normal show tonight. we do this kind of thing all the time so it’s really quite casual in fact — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) March 31, 2023

“We loved playing for you. and if you saw us wildly dancing during Taylor’s set, no u didn’t,” they added.

thank you for kindly welcoming us to the eras tour, arlington. we loved playing for u. and if you saw us wildly dancing during taylor’s set no u didn’t :) — MUNA (@whereisMUNA) April 1, 2023

Muna maintained their Swiftie status for quite a while, as last October they covered Swift’s Folklore song, “August.”

As for Swift’s Arlington night one headlining set, she sprinkled in some new treats as setlist “hijinks” to keep fans on their toes. “The 1” replaced “Invisible String” during the Folklore sequence. She also played “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “Ours” as the two nightly surprise songs.

For Arlington’s remaining dates, Swift will be joined by openers Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.

Continue scrolling for some fan reactions to the Taylor Swift and Muna mutual love.

taylor talking about muna 😭 pic.twitter.com/0SGggiz6ue — Natalie 📺 (@myvelveteIvis) April 1, 2023

I'VE NEVER EXPERIENED SUCH STRONG JEALOUSY IN MY LIFE I DESERVE TO BE IN THE AUDIENCE OF A TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT SCREAMING "I WANT TO DANCE IN THE MIDDLE OF A GAY BAR" WITH MUNA pic.twitter.com/hqmurCjGvF — yara. (@gaedisaster) April 1, 2023