Earlier this week, Mura Masa’s Alex Crosson received a Grammy nomination for the fourth time in his career. The British electronic producer’s frenetic remix of PVA’s “Talks” is included in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Best Remixed Recording field along with the likes of Mike Shinoda remixing Deftones’ “Passenger” and Dave Audé’s remix of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night.”

Now Crosson has shared the first new Mura Masa track of 2021 and teased an upcoming album. “2gether” stands out for the sputtering rhythm and pleasantly warped backing vocal hook on the calmly longing love song that features London vocalist Gretel Hänlyn. On his Instagram feed, Crosson relished in the feeling of finally releasing new music again by stating that he was “overwhelmed at the love so far and I hadn’t even posted. 100,000 streams in a few hours is different!! Feels so good to have taken so much time away from releasing my own music to get my mind and my ideas right and come back to such warm reception. Love u all my lil demons.”

This marks a flurry of activity from Crosson on social media, teasing sample pack giveaways on his mailing list and hopping on the TikTok train to preview songs from an upcoming album.

Listen to “2gether” above.