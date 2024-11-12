Emo masterpiece The Black Parade doesn’t turn 20 years old until 2026, but My Chemical Romance is getting the party started early.

The recent When We Were Young headliners are going on tour to support the album that gave us “Teenagers,” “Famous Last Words,” and, of course, the title track (which Phoebe Bridgers once memorably covered). Each show will feature a different MCR-selected artist as the opening act, including Death Cab For Cutie and Thursday in New Jersey, Pixies in Toronto, and Devo in Chicago. You can check out the tour trailer above.

Tickets for The Black Parade Tour go on sale this Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

You can see the full dates and poster for The Black Parade Tour below.