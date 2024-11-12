Indie

My Chemical Romance Is Playing All Of ‘The Black Parade’ During A 2025 Stadium Tour

Emo masterpiece The Black Parade doesn’t turn 20 years old until 2026, but My Chemical Romance is getting the party started early.

The recent When We Were Young headliners are going on tour to support the album that gave us “Teenagers,” “Famous Last Words,” and, of course, the title track (which Phoebe Bridgers once memorably covered). Each show will feature a different MCR-selected artist as the opening act, including Death Cab For Cutie and Thursday in New Jersey, Pixies in Toronto, and Devo in Chicago. You can check out the tour trailer above.

Tickets for The Black Parade Tour go on sale this Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

You can see the full dates and poster for The Black Parade Tour below.

My Chemical Romance’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Black Parade

07/11/2025 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park (with Violent Femmes)
07/19/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park (with 100 Gecs)
07/26/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium (with Wallows)
08/02/2025 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field (with Garbage)
08/09/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Death Cab For Cutie and Thursday)
08/15/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with Alice Cooper)
08/22/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (with Pixies)
08/29/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with Devo)
09/07/2025 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with Idles)
09/13/2025 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (with Evanescence)

My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade Tour Poster

my chemical romance
