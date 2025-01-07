Gerard Way is known for many things. The “Phoning It In” musician’s professional resume includes serving as My Chemical Romance’s frontman, The Umbrella Academy’s creative mastermind, and an avid lover of Dungeons & Dragons. Well, what was once a fun hobby for Way has blossomed into a work credit.

According to VG247, Gerard Way is now the voice of a new Dungeons & Dragons game. Based on information gathered by the outlet, Way, has lent his award nominated voice to the forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball game from Stern Pinball.

Other voices featured throughout the game include Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray, Michael Dorn, Kevin Smith, Luke Gygax, Chris Prynoski, Brendon Small, Anthony Carboni, and Mica Burton.

Although an official release date has not yet been shared by the manufacturer, those interested in securing a console are expected to fork out a pretty penny. The outlet claims, Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye pinball game will be sold at $6,999 (for its Pro edition), $9,699 (for its Premium edition), and $12,999 (for the limited edition version). Even with the hefty price tag, competition to purchase one will be stiff as only 740 machines will be sold.

While Gerard Way hasn’t confirmed his involvement with the console, fans are surprised that he would jump at the opportunity to contribute to the Dungeons & Dragons universe.