A gray cloud will hoover above My Chemical Romance’s upcoming 2025 The Black Parade tour. Days ago it was revealed that “The Foundations Of Decay” musician’s former drummer Bob Bryar had died at the age of 44.

Today (December 2), My Chemical Romance took to its official Instagram page to issue a joint statement (viewable here). With a simple statement the band penned a tribute message in Bryar’s honor.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance,” they wrote. “We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Although Bryar was no longer a member of the band, he played a momentous role in both My Chemical Romance albums The Black Parade and Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

According to TMZ, Bryar’s shocking death is still being investigated. However, a source close to the matter told the outlet, authorities do not expect foul play. The insider claimed that Bryar’s valuables including music equipment and more were all accounted for.

Still, due to the level of decomposition of Bryar’s body, medical examiners have not yet been able to confirm his cause of death.