My Morning Jacket is plenty active in the present, wrapping an expansive US tour last month and releasing a self-titled album in October 2021. But the Kentucky-bred band is dipping into the past.

MMJ announced Wednesday (November 2) that they will drop Circuital (Deluxe Edition) next month and explained all that the vast reissue will entail.

“The 3xLP Deluxe variants include the original album PLUS 10 unreleased demos, a glow-in-the-dark triple gatefold with expanded artwork, Zoetrope LP labels, owl graphic side etching & a fold-out poster with unreleased studio photos,” My Morning Jacket’s Instagram caption reads. “The 2xCD Deluxe includes the original album PLUS 10 unreleased demos, a 6-panel digipack and 20 page booklet. ALSO, we’ve some of our tour merch to our store in case you missed it on the road!”

“Every record is like a time machine and we all keep changing and changing,” vocalist Jim James said in a statement. “I’ve come to see myself as a kind of older sibling to the younger version of me, so it’s almost like I become two beings when I sing a song from the olden times: one is the person who wrote the song so long ago, the other is the current me who’s there as support for my younger self, alive forever in the multiverse. And then those two voices combine to form something new and different every time.”

In July 2020, MMJ similarly revived older material with The Waterfall II, released five years after the Grammy-nominated The Waterfall. Circuital was first released in May 2011 and also received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.

Circuital (Deluxe Edition) is out 12/9 via ATO Records. Pre-save it here.