Indiecast Reviews New Albums From My Morning Jacket And Parquet Courts

After Ian took the week off to recuperate from his wedding, he’s back online with Steve to do what they do best: talk about the biggest indie news of the week, review albums, and hash out trends. This week, the dynamic duo is digging into new albums from Parquet Courts and My Morning Jacket.

My Morning Jacket is back with their ninth studio album, following last year’s surprise sequel to The Waterfall. In a recent interview with Steve, Jim James revealed that he hadn’t been actively engaged with My Morning Jacket for much of the 2010’s, but he felt more locked in on the band’s new self-titled album. It’s undoubtedly the jammiest record the band has ever made, and also more interesting than anything they’ve done in years.

Parquet Courts are in a similar point of their career with the release of their seventh album Sympathy For Life. Once considered the next great New York City band after The Strokes, the recent projects have proven them to be closer to a band like Spoon — really consistent and solid without ever quite knocking it out of the park. Will Sympathy For Life help to reinvigorate the band for years to come?

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is plugging That’s OK, the new album from Swimming, whom he names the greatest Newfoundland band (emo or otherwise) of all time. Steve, on the other hand, has two albums you should check out: the new efforts from Trace Mountains and Mo Troper.

