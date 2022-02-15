My Morning Jacket Has Set Dates For An Extensive Tour Across The US

My Morning Jacket is hitting the road for an extensive new tour in 2022, with special guests Madison Cunningham, Indigo de Souza, and Joy Oladokun. This tour will see the band perform their first hometown live show in six years in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as the return of their all-inclusive concert, My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday. One Big Holiday will take place over the course of three days in March and will see them joined by their favorite bands and artists, including Brittany Howard, Lord Huron, Black Pumas, Washed Out, and more.

The rest of the tour will kick off on April 19th at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee and will continue until September 24th at the Orion Amphitheatre in Huntsville, Alabama. On June 24th, they will perform an intimate concert at Iroquois Amphitheater in their hometown with support from River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings. Proceeds from this show will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a Louisville-based non-profit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food, and proper health care. On June 25th, My Morning Jacket will headline Louisville’s Waterfront Park, joined by Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing A Kind Generation.

For their upcoming tour, My Morning Jacket has partnered with PLUS1, with $1 from each ticket supporting social justice, mental health and climate-conscious non-profits.

Check out My Morning Jacket’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/02 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

03/03 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

03/04 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

03/05 — Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace – My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

04/19 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre *

04/20 — Knoxville, TN -@ Knoxville Civic Auditorium *

04/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

04/23 — N. Charleston, SC @ High Water Music Festival ‡

04/24 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush Festival ‡

04/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

04/28 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *

04/29 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival ‡

06/21 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion ^

06/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/24 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater **

06/25 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront ***

06/28 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

06/29 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! ^

07/01 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^

07/02 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

08/11 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park †

08/12 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater †

08/14 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater †

08/16 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl †

08/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery †

08/19 — Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park †

08/23 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater †

08/24 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater †

08/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

08/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

09/16 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl †

09/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion †

09/20 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion †

09/22 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit †

09/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater †

09/24 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater †

* with Madison Cunningham

^ with Indigo de Souza

† with Joy Oladokun

** with River City Drum Corps and Kiana & the Sun Kings

*** with Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing A Kind Generation

‡ festival performance