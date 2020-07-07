In 2015, My Morning Jacket shared their album The Waterfall, which earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album. The band originally toyed with the idea of putting out the record in three parts, but eventually scrapped that plan in favor of a more palatable two-part record. Now, after five years, My Morning Jacket is finally ready to release the latter half of the record, The Waterfall II.

My Morning Jacket hasn’t given fans much warning before their album will see a release. The group detailed The Waterfall II on Tuesday and the record is slated to be released Friday. The 10-track project was inspired by the group’s idyllic surroundings in the secluded Stinson Beach in California, which vocalist Jim James likened to “living on our own little moon.”

In a statement, James continued: “As so many of us feel out of tune and long for the world to be a better place, we have to look to nature and the animals and learn from them: learn to love, accept, move on and respect each other. We gotta work for it and change our ways before it’s too late, and get in harmony with love and equality for all of humanity and for nature too.”

The band plans on hosting a live album listening party for fans just ahead of the record’s release on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on My Morning Jacket’s YouTube and Facebook pages. While The Waterfall II debuts on digital platforms Friday, the record won’t see a physical release until August 28.

Check out My Morning Jacket’s The Waterfall II cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Spinning My Wheels”

2. “Still Thinkin”

3. “Climbing the Ladder”

4. “Feel You”

5. “Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)”

6. “Magic Bullet”

7. “Run It”

8. “Wasted”

9. “Welcome Home”

10. “The First Time”

The Waterfall II is out 7/10 via ATO. Pre-order it here.