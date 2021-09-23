Last month, My Morning Jacket announced plans to release their ninth studio album, following last year’s The Waterfall II. Their self-titled effort drops October 22 via ATO and features the expansive lead single, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” which the guys performed last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with plenty of pomp, circumstance, and a bombastic light show. Check out the set above.

“This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” James said about “Regularly Scheduled Programming” upon it release. “But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.”

James continued, “I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long. I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.