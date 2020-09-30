After releasing a string of EPs over the last few years, Amsterdam-based multi-instrumentalist Nana Adjoa let her imagination run free on her debut album Big Dreaming Ants. The result is a ten-track effort that is quite unlike anything else you’ll hear this year, bouncing back and forth between elements of soul, folk, jazz, and more while her razor sharp lyrics dig into deeply intimate but relatable topics like race, gender, religion, and sexuality.

To celebrate the new album, which is out now, Adjoa sat down to talk Big Thief, having a board game made about her, and The Matrix in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Alternative, lyrical, soulful, dreamy.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Music that offers solace and is adventurous at the same time.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Berlin. I had some great experiences there, and I love the feel of the city (or Casablanca―the crowd was totally insane).

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I don’t know. I feel like mostly the people I have enjoyed being in a band with or have enjoyed sharing the stage with have all inspired me, more than bands or people I listen to.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

It’s been over 10 years, but I think I love my father’s Ghanaian cooking more than anything.

What album do you know every word to?

Maybe Songs In The Key Of Life by Stevie Wonder.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

A couple come to mind at this moment, making it impossible for me to choose just one. So let’s stick to two :) A Mavis Staples concert in Rotterdam, which brought tears to my eyes within the first couple of sentences she sang. What a powerful woman and what a voice. And something totally on the other side of the spectrum, Massive Attack show(s). I’ve seen them a couple of times now, but their first two shows I went to really gave me the chills. They have these great visuals, with messages they translate to the language of the country they play in, so for me in Dutch. With a lot of political engagement. Both Mavis Staples and Massive Attack left me feeling charged and ready to face anything.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?