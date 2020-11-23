Getty Image
Nandi Bushell Shared An Epic Response To Dave Grohl Admitting Defeat In Their Drum Battle

One of the best feel-good stories of a year that could use as many of them as possible has been Dave Grohl’s virtual drum battle with 10-year-old wunderkind Nandi Bushell. The pair has gone back and forth sharing videos in recent weeks, but during an appearance on The Late Show last week, Grohl admitted defeat. Now, Bushell has shared a comedic video in which she accepts Grohl’s concession.

Bushell’s video starts with clips of Grohl’s Late Show appearance and press coverage of it, set to epic cinematic music and sounds of thunder. Bushell then pops up against a stormy background and declares in rhyme, “Mr. Grohl, thou declare defeat at my feet. The rock gods of old watch you retreat. Your legend in history will echo in time. But still, you resign to a child of 3-foot-9.”

She them summons drum sticks to her hands and calls upon the spirits of some rock icons: Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, Jimi Hendrix, and Queen’s Freddie Mercury. Bushell continued, “The legendary Grohl wants to jam with me and we shall create the greatest rhapsody,” then let out one of her famous screams. She then ends with a fun nod to Tenacious D’s “Tribute” video, in which Grohl portrays the Devil, and concludes, “It has been an honor battling you, Mr. Grohl, and I can’t wait to write our song together.”

Check out Bushell’s video above.

