Nap Eyes Have Questions About ‘Mark Zuckerberg’ In Their Surreal New Video

People these days are concerned about the dangers of social media, but perhaps no band things more about these things than Nap Eyes. In fact, the group made a whole song about it. Nap Eyes has announced the release of their new album Snapshot Of A Beginner (out March 27), and they have shared a video for a song called “Mark Zuckerberg.”

On the track named after the Facebook founder, the band asks, “Is Mark Zuckerberg a ghost? / Maybe, maybe / Where are his hands / and why don’t you ever see them in public?” The clip features an uncanny-valley-type 3D model of Zuckerberg exploring the world, and the band says of the video:

“People are scared of Mark Zuckerberg. You look at him before Congress and think, ‘Is this the bogeyman? Is he a CIA plant? Can he read my mind with some sort of God-mode search feature in all my chat transcripts?’ This video leads us to believe that Mark wants to enjoy and surveil whatever world he inhabits, whether it’s starting a band with ghastly apparitions in the spirit realm or changing size according to his whim while observing natural and urban landscapes with equal awe. He wants you to accept his friend request and let him watch over you. ‘When there was only one set of footprints in the sand…'”

Watch the “Mark Zuckerberg” video above, and below, find the Snapshot Of A Beginning art and tracklist, as well as Nap Eyes’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “So Tired”

2. “Primordial Soup”

3. “Even Though I Can’t Read Your Mind”

4. “Mark Zuckerberg”

5. “Mystery Calling”

6. “Fool Thinking Ways”

7. “If You Were In Prison”

8. “Real Thoughts”

9. “Dark Link”

10. “When I Struck Out On My Own”

11. “Though I Wish I Could”

03/04 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House %

03/05 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount %

03/06 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair %

03/07 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

03/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts %

03/09 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

03/11 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

03/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

03/13 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge %

03/14 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill %

03/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

03/16 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater %

03/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge %

03/19 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

03/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

03/22 — Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar (tickets)

03/25 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (tickets)

03/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord (tickets)

03/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar (tickets)

03/29 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah (tickets)

03/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar (tickets)

04/01 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda (tickets)

04/02 — Dallas, TX @ Three Links (tickets)

04/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room (tickets)

04/05 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern (tickets)

04/06 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe (tickets)

04/15 — London, UK @ The Moth Club

04/16 — Liverpool, UK @ Leaf

04/17 — Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

04/18 — Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

04/19 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

04/20 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

04/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

04/23 — Brussels, BE @ Volta

04/24 — Rotterdam, NL @ V11

04/25 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

% with Destroyer

Snapshot Of A Beginner is out 03/27 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.