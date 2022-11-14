The Neighbourhood has been in the spotlight recently as singer Jesse Rutherford very much appears to be in a relationship with Billie Eilish. Now, though, the focus is on the band for a worse reason: They just kicked drummer Brandon Fried out of the group after he was accused of groping The Marías singer Marías Zardoya.

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday (November 13), Zardoya wrote, “i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried @brandonfried_, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body. @thenbhd ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

A few hours later, the band took decisive action, writing on social media, “We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

Later, Fried did not deny the accusation in a statement of his own, writing, “I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who l am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for. I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

This comes after the band announced in February that they were on hiatus.