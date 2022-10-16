Billie Eilish has said in the past that sharing the details of her romantic relationships is, “Very much not something I’m interested in.” But as Eilish’s profile and star power has only grown over the years, she’s finding this to be a difficult proposition. She had to defend ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams from some scathing remarks from her fans last year. Now after breaking up with her most recent boyfriend, actor Matthew Tyler Vorce earlier in 2022, Eilish was spotted with a potential new love interest.

Who Is Billie Eilish’s Rumored Boyfriend?

This past weekend, Eilish was spotted holding hands with Jesse Rutherford, the singer of alt rock band The Neighbourhood, at Hollywood Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Neighbourhood are best known for hit singles like “Sweater Weather” and “Daddy Issues.” The former is certified platinum nine times over, so Rutherford and Eilish both have a knack for penning hits.

Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rumored boyfriend and lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/69UVBvDyuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

Apparently, Eilish’s brother Finneas was also in attendance as screenshots from Finneas’ Instagram have shown him hanging with Rutherford and subsequent photos of his sister in the mix with both Finneas and Rutherford have surfaced as well.

i bet these were both sent in a gc with all of them. finneas’s was the response to billie’s pic.twitter.com/aXrioObNOo — kat 🪐 (@callmyfr1ends) October 15, 2022

well now i wanna know pic.twitter.com/yIr74RrxIj — lanie ✰ 237 (@wrongtowonder) October 15, 2022

Eilish and Rutherford were also spotted sharing a booth at a restaurant. Just friends?

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford spotted at a restaurant together. pic.twitter.com/0jAjX8pynT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2022

But if Rutherford is indeed Eilish’s new boyfriend, fans are are already expressing concern over the fact that while Eilish is still only 20 years old, Rutherford is 31. And there are photos of Eilish and Rutherford together as far back as 2017 (when Eilish was still 15.)

Not that this means anything besides the fact that they’ve known each other for quite some time. Regardless, people are already assuming the worst in this situation. And the way the internet moves, keeping her love life private is not a luxury that Billie Eilish seems to have anymore.

Jesse Rutherford is too old for Billie Eilish and it is made worse by the fact that he met her when she was barely 16. The Neighbourhood is one of my favorite bands but it looks like I’m about to stop listening to them. I’m so devastated. I hope Billie knows what she’s doing :( — Samantha D’Shay 🕷✨💋 (@blue_sey) October 15, 2022