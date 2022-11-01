The Neighbourhood has been a successful band for a while now — their 2012 single “Sweater Weather” and their 2015 album Wiped Out! were both top-15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts, respectively. But, in recent times, singer Jesse Rutherford’s name has been in people’s mouths perhaps more than ever due to his apparent relationship with Billie Eilish. First the two were seen getting intimate in public, then they had paired Halloween costumes, and now Eilish appears to have gone Instagram-official with Rutherford in her latest post.

Eilish’s new post — shared late last night/early today (November 1) — is a gallery of photos and videos from around this Halloween. They’re mostly slice-of-life clips, with one of Rutherford in a clown costume, exclaiming something as others in the room laugh. The gallery concludes with a photo of Eilish in her baby costume and Rutherford in his old man get-up, a look that raised eyebrows when it was first spotted given the age difference between the two (Eilish is 20, Rutherford is 31).

Eilish, meanwhile, has said she’s not eager to publicly discuss her romantic life, noting in 2020, “I definitely want to keep that private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, and the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret.”