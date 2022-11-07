Are Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford dating? Neither has explicitly said as much publicly, but it sure looks like it. The two were first spotted together last month, including when they got intimate in front of some paparazzi cameras. They later had a couple’s Halloween costume, photos of which Eilish shared to effectively go “Instagram-official” with Rutherford. Now, they’ve taken another major step in terms of publicly disclosing their apparent relationship: They made their red-carpet debut together.

This weekend, the two attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 together and opted for a sleepy red-carpet look. Rutherford wore Gucci pajamas and fuzzy slippers, while Eilish went with a silk Gucci nightgown and a sleeping mask on her head, People notes. To bring the look together, the two also wrapped themselves in a shared Gucci blanket, smiling big as they posed for the cameras.

Historically, Eilish has hesitated to publicly discuss her romantic life. In 2020, for example, she said, “I definitely want to keep that private. I’ve had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I’ve had, and the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see, I regret. […] It’s very much not something I’m interested in.”