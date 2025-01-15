One of America’s biggest (and most fun) music festivals has announced its 2025 lineup. This year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a.k.a. Jazz Fest, will be headlined by Dave Matthews Band, Lil Wayne & The Roots, and Kacey Musgraves in weekend 1 from April 24 to 27, and Pearl Jam, Luke Combs, Lenny Kravitz in weekend 2 from May 1 to 4. The list of acts also includes Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, Haim, Laufey, Patti LaBelle, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, My Morning Jacket, Goose, and literally hundreds more.

Weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now, while single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date. Jazz Fest is also introducing special general admission pricing for Louisiana residents, with lower prices for Jazz Fest GA weekend passes and single-day tickets. You can find more information here.

Check out (a mere sampling of) the Jazz Fest 2025 lineup below.