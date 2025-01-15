One of America’s biggest (and most fun) music festivals has announced its 2025 lineup. This year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a.k.a. Jazz Fest, will be headlined by Dave Matthews Band, Lil Wayne & The Roots, and Kacey Musgraves in weekend 1 from April 24 to 27, and Pearl Jam, Luke Combs, Lenny Kravitz in weekend 2 from May 1 to 4. The list of acts also includes Santana, John Fogerty, Burna Boy, Haim, Laufey, Patti LaBelle, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, My Morning Jacket, Goose, and literally hundreds more.
Weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now, while single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date. Jazz Fest is also introducing special general admission pricing for Louisiana residents, with lower prices for Jazz Fest GA weekend passes and single-day tickets. You can find more information here.
Check out (a mere sampling of) the Jazz Fest 2025 lineup below.
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2025 Lineup: Weekend 1, April 24-27
Dave Matthews Band
Lil Wayne & The Roots
Kacey Musgraves
John Fogerty
Burna Boy
Haim
Harry Connick Jr.
Goose
Gladys Knight
Cheap Trick
Babyface
Diana Krall
Irma Thomas
The Revivalists
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
PJ Morton
Youssou N’Dour
Big Freedia
Tank And The Bangas
The Branford Marsalis Quartet
James Bay
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2025 Lineup: Weekend 2, May 1-4
Pearl Jam
Luke Combs
Lenny Kravitz
Santana
Cage The Elephant
Laufey
Bryson Tiller
Patti LaBelle
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
My Morning Jacket
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Banda MS
Kamasi Washington
The Wailers Featuring Julian Marley
Ledisi Sings Nina
Galactic Featuring Jelly Joseph
The Radiators