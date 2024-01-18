The lineup for one of the best music festivals in the country has arrived. The 2024 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a.k.a JazzFest, will be headlined by The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Killers, Queen Latifah, and Hozier.
The lineup also includes Vampire Weekend, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band, and literally hundreds more. Check out the full list.
New Orleans JazzFest 2024 is spread out over two weekends: April 25-28 and May 2-5. Weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now, while single day tickets go on sale in February. Visit the festival website for more information about tickets.
New Orleans JazzFest 2024 lineup for Weekend 1, April 25-28
Chris Stapleton
The Killers
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Jon Batiste
Vampire Weekend
Heart
Widespread Panic
The Revivalists
Fantasia
The Beach Boys
Big Freedia
KEM
Juvenile with Mannie Fresh
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
The Allman Betts Band
Stephen Marley
Cimafunk,
Béla Fleck
The Robert Cray Band
Hurray For The Riff Raff
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
New Orleans JazzFest 2024 lineup for Weekend 2, May 2-5
The Rolling Stones
Foo Fighters
Neil Young & Crazy Horse
HOZIER
Queen Latifah
Greta Van Fleet
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Bonnie Raitt
Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band
Earth, Wind, & Fire
Irma Thomas
Joe Bonamassa
Steel Pulse
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
Allison Russell
The Wallflowers
Samara Joy
New Orleans JazzFest 2024 lineup poster
