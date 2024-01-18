The lineup for one of the best music festivals in the country has arrived. The 2024 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a.k.a JazzFest, will be headlined by The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Killers, Queen Latifah, and Hozier.

The lineup also includes Vampire Weekend, Big Freedia, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Celebrating Jimmy Buffett with the Coral Reefer Band, and literally hundreds more. Check out the full list.

New Orleans JazzFest 2024 is spread out over two weekends: April 25-28 and May 2-5. Weekend passes and VIP packages are on sale now, while single day tickets go on sale in February. Visit the festival website for more information about tickets.