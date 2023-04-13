Long before recent controversies between Ticketmaster and several musical fanbases, Newport Festivals and Dice had begun laying the groundwork for a better ticketing experience for fans. Last year, Dice partnered with Newport Festivals to simplify the process of purchasing tickets. For Newport’s Folk and Jazz Festivals, fans can easily buy passes through Dice’s mobile app, in an accessible pipeline; artists-festivals-Dice-fans.

The partnership between Newport Festivals and Dice was announced last January, with the mission for fans not to get scammed while buying tickets. This pairing formed after Christopher Capotosto, Chief Creative Officer of Newport Festivals, was introduced to Russ Tannen, President of Dice, following a previous partnership with Highsnobiety on the festivals’ jazz side.

“At the time, It was just, ‘hey, new tech company doing everything mobile, you know, very anti-scalper,’ And I believe that’s how the conversation started,’ says Capotosto.

Each year, Newport’s Folk and Jazz festivals draw in a diverse crowd. But one of Girard’s major concerns was providing ease of access to some of the older fans who wish to buy tickets.

Capotosto, along with Deb Girard, Newport Festivals’ Director Of Ticketing And Admin, was drawn into the fact that the app and its browser portal were intuitive and self-explanatory.

“I spent a great deal of time [going through] the step-by-step processes through the website,” says Girard. [Last year], we had a great support staff with both the festival staff and Dice on site to troubleshoot getting through [the app]. If somebody has an old iPhone and can’t upgrade, there are processes in place to be able to handle that. We did really well, I think.”

The process for purchasing tickets is all digital (with the exception of a few “will call situations,” according to Girard), which allows for transparency in regard to pricing and fees. Additionally, fans will only be able to purchase tickets through Dice, and not through other third parties.

Should a fan not be able to attend either festival after purchasing tickets, they will still be able to resell their passes, however, they may only do so through Dice – and they may only sell their tickets at face value.