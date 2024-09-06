Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds just recently released their latest album, Wild God, their 18th and their first since 2019’s Ghosteen. Speaking of things they haven’t done in a while, the band also just announced The Wild God Tour, which will feature their first North American dates since 2018.

The run starts in April 2025 with shows in Boston and Brooklyn, with those two dates featuring special guest St. Vincent. From there, the band will hit Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, and more.

Ticket pre-sales start on September 10 at 10 a.m. local time, while the public on-sale launches September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the tour website.

Check out the tour dates below.