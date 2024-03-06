Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds has announced their new album, Wild God. Ahead of the album, which will mark the band’s 18th, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds shared its title track.

The folkloric, poetic track features Cave ascending to the height of his power as he touches on the band’s past, while propelling themselves forward.

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” said Cave in a statement. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

Cave began writing this album on New Year’s Day of 2023. With sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England, the Bad Seeds gave the album a magical, triumphant touch, with additional help from from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar and acoustic guitar).

You can listen to “Wild God” above and find the Wild God cover art and tracklist below.