Nick Cave has been through a lot, especially after the tragic death of his son Jethro Lazenby last year. However, he revealed that performing helps him with his grief. “I was helped hugely by my audience,” he said, “and when I play now, I feel like that’s giving something back.”

So the singer is hitting the road this fall on a newly announced North American solo tour. It’ll kick off in September in Asheville, North Carolina. The run include two New York stops, as well as two Los Angeles stops. Noteworthy is that Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood will accompany Cave on bass.

Earlier this year, Cave also revealed that he’s been working on a new Bad Seeds album, so it looks like he has a lot on his plate for 2023.

Find ticket information here and the full tour dates below.

09/19 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/21 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

09/23 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

09/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

09/27 — Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/10 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/12 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre