Nick Cave has been through a lot, especially after the tragic death of his son Jethro Lazenby last year. However, he revealed that performing helps him with his grief. “I was helped hugely by my audience,” he said, “and when I play now, I feel like that’s giving something back.”
So the singer is hitting the road this fall on a newly announced North American solo tour. It’ll kick off in September in Asheville, North Carolina. The run include two New York stops, as well as two Los Angeles stops. Noteworthy is that Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood will accompany Cave on bass.
Earlier this year, Cave also revealed that he’s been working on a new Bad Seeds album, so it looks like he has a lot on his plate for 2023.
Find ticket information here and the full tour dates below.
09/19 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/21 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/23 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
09/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
09/27 — Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/10 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/12 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/15 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre