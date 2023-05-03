Nick Cave recently took to his blog, Red Right Hand Files, to go into detail why he’ll be attending the coronation of England’s King Charles this Saturday (May 6). Given many artists, including Harry Styles, Elton John, Adele, and more, had reportedly declined invitations to go to or perform at the event, Cave’s fans wrote in with clear disappointment in the choice.

“Why the f*ck are you going to the King’s coronation?” one person asked.

Because of this, Cave tried to set the record straight about his politics.

“I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter; what I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age,” Cave wrote.

He also went into detail about a time he met Queen Elizabeth. Because of this her death affected him to the point of “weeping” at the TV when her funeral aired.

“I guess what I am trying to say is that, beyond the interminable but necessary debates about the abolition of the monarchy, I hold an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals – the strangeness of them, the deeply eccentric nature of the whole affair that so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself,” he added. “I’m just drawn to that kind of thing – the bizarre, the uncanny, the stupefyingly spectacular, the awe-inspiring.”

