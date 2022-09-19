It’s gone largely unreported, but Queen Elizabeth II died earlier this month at 96 years old. The media — especially the British tabloids — really dropped the ball on this one. On Monday, in the first state funeral since Winston Churchill kicked the bucket in 1965, the late monarch was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. You wouldn’t know it if you were watching British network Channel 5 this morning, however.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “Channel 5 is the only major broadcaster in the country not airing something related to the queen (Channel 4 aired a documentary about the coronation while others aired the funeral), instead offering options for children,” including Stuart Little, Sing, and The Emoji Movie.” The 2017 movie is one of the most soul-crushing animated movies of the 2010s, if not all time (and that’s even before its star was accused of sexual assault), with a sparkling six percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It also won Worst Picture at the Razzies, one of the few times that the Razzies got it right.

The day of the funeral is a national holiday/day of mourning in the United Kingdom, so it makes sense one TV station would want to give a viewing option to children home from school. But it’s particularly amusing that they would choose The Emoji Movie of all things.

At least the counter-programing will make for a good story at the pub.

“How did you say goodbye to the queen, god bless her soul?”

“I was watching the movie where Patrick Stewart voices a turd.”

as her majesty is laid to rest, the nation pauses with upmost sorrow to pay respect by watching the emoji movie on channel 5 pic.twitter.com/hMWsAmpwO6 — Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) September 19, 2022

rest in peace queen elizabeth. rest in peace mate. you would have loved the emoji movie on channel 5 during your funeral mate. you would have loved it. rest in peace mate. — fraser 🦦 (@iNabber69) September 19, 2022

Channel 5 airing the emoji movie while the other channels air the queen's funeral: pic.twitter.com/7Ci7gWbg99 — Ruby/Helios (She/Her) (@Hel_10s) September 19, 2022

Nearly every main British television channel will be airing The Queen's funeral on Monday. Apart from Channel 5 … who are airing The Emoji Movie. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 16, 2022

cant believe we are finally here, it’s going to be such a tough watch. Good luck everyone getting through The Emoji Movie on channel 5 this morning. — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 19, 2022

All the major channels are showing the Queen's Funeral on Monday, apart from Channel 5, which is screening The Emoji Movie. Sad that some people will choose to watch a manipulative, shallow, hollow-emotioned cash-grab rather than the Emoji Movie. — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) September 16, 2022

