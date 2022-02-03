Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have become close collaborators in recent years, and now the pair is chronicling their work relationship in a new documentary, This Much I Know To Be True, which is set for release in 2022. The film was announced last month and now the first look at it has been shared.

An 86-second clip from the movie was unveiled today, and it features two clips: One of cave discussing his self-identity, and another of Ellis conducting a string section as Cave sings “Lavender Fields,” from their joint 2021 album Carnage.

A previous report noted of the film, “Interstitial pieces between the songs will ‘illuminate the cosmology and themes of the music.’ Viewers will hear about the process of Cave writing The Red Hand Files — the letters he chooses to answer and the replies themselves — and his method. The film will also visit the workshop where Cave is creating a series of sculptures depicting the life of the Devil. The series is described as ‘a portrait of the lives of all of us as we move from innocence to experience, attune to the world and its attendant loss, and eventually confront our own mortality.’”

Watch the This Much I Know To Be True clip above.