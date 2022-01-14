Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have forged quite the working relationship in recent years, as they worked together on their collaborative album Carnage and the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds LP Ghosteen. Now, Cave and Ellis have another project up their sleeves, as the two are releasing a new documentary, This Much I Know To Be True, which is set for a 2022 release.

Deadline notes the Andrew Dominik-directed film was shot last year in London and Brighton and that it will “document the duo’s first performances of the albums and will feature a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.”

Furthermore, the publication reports:

“Interstitial pieces between the songs will ‘illuminate the cosmology and themes of the music.’ Viewers will hear about the process of Cave writing The Red Hand Files — the letters he chooses to answer and the replies themselves — and his method. The film will also visit the workshop where Cave is creating a series of sculptures depicting the life of the Devil. The series is described as ‘a portrait of the lives of all of us as we move from innocence to experience, attune to the world and its attendant loss, and eventually confront our own mortality.'”

A post about the project from the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Twitter account notes that there are “more details to follow.”