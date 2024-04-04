It’s been a little while since the latest Nine Inch Nails albums, when they simultaneously released Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts in 2020. (NIN also produced Halsey’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power). Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have spent much of their energy in recent years working on film scores, but they have all sorts of other stuff on the horizon right now.

They laid it all out in a new GQ interview. For one, they spoke about a new album, with Reznor saying, “I think coming out of a stretch of a number of films in a row, I want some time of seeing where the wind blows versus: There’s a looming date on a calendar coming up and we better get our shit together. And certainly in the last few weeks I’ve been itching to do what we often do, which is just come in and let’s start something that we’re not even sure what it’s for.” Ross added, “I do feel excited about starting on the next [Nine Inch Nails] record. I think we’re in a place now where we kind of have an idea.”

They also talked about a TV show they’re working on with The Bear creator Christopher Storer, a horror film with director Mike Flanagan, a clothing line called Memory Fades, a new record label, a music festival where the duo is “going to debut as performing as composers along with a roster of other interesting people, and a collaboration with Epic Games. Basically, if you can think of it, Reznor and Ross are probably working on it.

Find the full interview here.